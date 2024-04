– With over 27 million views across all of WWE’s social media platforms, Paul Heyman’s Hall of Fame speech is the most viewed WWE Hall of Fame moment of all time.

– Tony Khan confirmed to Liam Crowley of ComicBook that WWE did not contact AEW in regards to using Jon Moxley for potentially appearing in the Main Event match.

Moxley, known to WWE fans at Dean Amrbose, was the third member of The Shield alongside Rollins and Reigns.

