Former WWE referee on Samantha Irvin: “The announcing is driving me insane”

Apr 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE referee Brian Hebner, on Samantha Irvin’s announcing at Wrestlemania, via his X account

“The announcing is driving me insane!! I’m sure she’s a nice and beautiful person, but her voice and trying to over do things is literally making me use my mute button more than ever. Like nails on a chalk board!”


Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. CM Chippunk says:
    April 10, 2024 at 12:24 pm

    Agree. She sounds like she’s squeezing the life out of her body trying to sound dramatic. The on-air reverence for her from commentary (e.g., Cole at Mania) makes it even worse. Lilian and Finkle worked so much better within the program.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Emersyn Jayne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal