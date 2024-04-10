Former WWE referee on Samantha Irvin: “The announcing is driving me insane”

Former WWE referee Brian Hebner, on Samantha Irvin’s announcing at Wrestlemania, via his X account

“The announcing is driving me insane!! I’m sure she’s a nice and beautiful person, but her voice and trying to over do things is literally making me use my mute button more than ever. Like nails on a chalk board!”



