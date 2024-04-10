Former WWE referee on Samantha Irvin: “The announcing is driving me insane”
Former WWE referee Brian Hebner, on Samantha Irvin’s announcing at Wrestlemania, via his X account
“The announcing is driving me insane!! I’m sure she’s a nice and beautiful person, but her voice and trying to over do things is literally making me use my mute button more than ever. Like nails on a chalk board!”
Samantha Irvin Appreciation Post
@WWE | #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HbonoLLZOQ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 8, 2024
–
Agree. She sounds like she’s squeezing the life out of her body trying to sound dramatic. The on-air reverence for her from commentary (e.g., Cole at Mania) makes it even worse. Lilian and Finkle worked so much better within the program.