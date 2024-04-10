Drew Gulak removed from the No Quarter Catch Crew’s entrance

Drew Gulak was quietly removed from the No Quarter Catch Crew’s entrance last night on NXT on USA.

During the show, the group’s entrance video no longer featured Gulak’s name. Myles Borne and Damon Kemp went on to lose against the D’Angelo Family of Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino.

Earlier in the night, Charlie Dempsey talked about his match at GCW’s Bloodsport event during WrestleMania weekend in a backstage promo when they were confronted by The D’Angelo Family, setting up the match. Gulak was nowhere to be seen during this.

During a Ronda Rousey interview on NewsNation last week, Rousey specifically mentioned an incident involving Gulak pulling the draw string of her sweatpants as he walked down the hall. Rousey later confronted Gulak over the incident and yelled at him.

Gulak later wrote on X (Twitter) that the incident was a “complete accident”, saying he had meant to shake her hand and in the process, got tangled up in the string.

