4/8/24 WWE Raw Viewership

The Raw After Mania drew an average of 2,360,000 viewers, up a whopping 577,000 viewers from the previous week’s episode even though it went up the NCAA basketball final which pulled in 14.8 million viewers. This was the most-watched episode of the broadcast since September 30, 2019.

Raw started with 2,860,000 viewers in the commercial-free first hour, then dropped to 2,310,000 viewers in the second hour and finished the night with 1,920,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Individual hourly numbers in 18-49 had the show in #3, #4, and #6 and saw the first hour doing a 0.99, the second a 0.81, and the third a 0.68 for an average of 0.83, up 0.24 from last week and also the largest since that September 30, 2019 episode. Raw was #3 in television overall behind two NCAA games.

(Ratings: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

