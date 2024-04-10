4/10/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Charleston, West Virginia.

—

Swerve Strickland attacks Samoa Joe during his entrance and they brawl around the stage. Strickland gets the upper-hand and ends up putting Joe through a table.

—

Renee Paquette is outside of Orange Cassidy’s locker room, and she says he will provide comments about Trent Beretta’s betrayal from last week.

—

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

They shove each other away, and then Penta drops Copeland with a Spear for a two count. Penta follows with a double stomp and goes for another cover, but Copeland kicks out again. Penta sets up for the Fear Factor, but Copeland gets free. Penta delivers a shot and clotheslines Copeland to the outside. Copeland comes back in, but Penta grounds him with another chop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Copeland delivers a few shots, but Penta comes back with a kick and a chop into the corner. Penta sends Copeland across, but Copeland drops him with a hurricanrana. Copeland follows with another hurricanrana, and then applies a head-scissors. Penta gets free and delivers a stomp, but Copeland comes back and they exchange shots to take each other down. They exchange shots on the mat and fight to their feet. They exchange shots again, but Penta drops Copeland with the slingblade. They go to the outside and spill to the floor, but both men beat the ten count back into the ring. Penta stomps on Copeland and works over his neck as the show heads to another commercial.

Back from the break, Penta delivers a backstabber and goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out. Penta chops Copeland in the corner, but Copeland comes back and slams Penta down. Copeland applies a modified Sharpshooter, but Penta gets free and sends Copeland into the corner. Penta delivers a delayed double stomp in the corner and goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out. Penta grabs Copeland, but Copeland rolls through and applies a cross-face. Penta makes it to the ropes, and they both go the apron and exchange shots. Copeland picks Penta up, but Penta gets free and goes for Fear Factor. Copeland shoves Penta into the ring post, but Penta comes back with a thrust kick. Penta charges, but Copeland delivers a power slam on the apron. They both go to the floor, and Penta accidentally hits Abrahantes as Copeland dodges.

Penta gets Copeland back into the ring and drops him with an avalanche Code Red for a two count. Penta delivers another shot and goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out again. Penta sends Copeland off the ropes and goes for a springboard cross-body, but Copeland counters with a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

-After the match, the lights go out. When they come back on, Julia Hart is in the ring. Brody King attacks Copeland from behind and beats him down. Willow Nightingale rushes the ring to go after Hart, but King drops Copeland out of a choke hold and makes the save. King and Nightingale get face-to-face, and then Copeland delivers a few shots to King and low-bridges him to the outside.

—

Renee interviews Chris Jericho, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata. Renee asks Hook how their strategy changes with Shibata, but Jericho interrupts and says Hook is learning and it’s a good thing. Jericho says Hook and Shibata will be under his learning tree tonight, and then goes over a plan for the match. Jericho says if they listen to him, there will be nothing but success for them in the future. They fist-bump before Jericho leaves, and then Shibata uses his phone to ask Hook what Jericho’s deal is. Hook tells Shibata it’s good, and then Shibata uses his phone to tell Renee that he likes her necklace.

—

Footage of the previous meetings between FTR and The Young Bucks air, where the Bucks won the first meeting and FTR won the second and third.

—

Renee interviews Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe. Briscoe won the ROH World Championship from Kingston this past weekend at Supercard of Honor. Briscoe says he is happy, but is sore because they had a war this past weekend. Kingston shares the sentiments, and then Copeland walks up. Copeland asks if they are all good, and then Nightingale says she has an idea. Stokely Hathaway says Copeland should put the title on the line against her and she’ll beat his ass, but she says no and proposes a match with her and Copeland against Hart and King for next week. Copeland calls himself, Briscoe, and Kingston the Rated R Chickenhawks, and then proposes the same match.

—

The Young Bucks are backstage and bring up their history with FTR. Nicholas says the last time they wrestled FTR, it was at All In, which was the biggest show in a lot of areas and one of the biggest match of their careers. Matthew says before their match, there was an incident backstage involving two individuals. Matthew says one of them was the scapegoat in the whole situation, Jack Perry. Before Matthew can say the name of the individual, Nicholas cuts him off and says the other guy made it all about himself. Nicholas says maybe FTR were the masterminds behind it, and Matthew says he can’t say that.

Matthew says while all of it was going on, they had to step more into their EVP roles and out of their professional wrestling roles. Matthew says FTR’s win should have an asterisk next two it, and the incident could have put a huge damper on everything. The footage of the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry then airs. It shows Punk and Perry talking to each other and becoming more agitated. Punk then shoves Perry and they brawl before being pulled apart.

—

FTR come to the ring and Cash Wheeler asks why the Bucks would even show the footage. Wheeler says everyone is ready to move on, but the Bucks want to show footage from eight months ago. Wheeler says they have to beat the Bucks are Dynasty because they are tired of them being petty. Dax Harwood says the Bucks talk about there not being an AEW without him, and then says they might be right. Harwood says they have eclipsed The Bucks as the best tag team on the planet, and says they will continue to build AEW for the future. Harwood says if The Bucks don’t want to be a part of that AEW, they can go home.

—

The video package for the upcoming match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay airs. The match will take place on Sunday, April 21 at Dynasty. Renee then interviews Ospreay. Ospreay says he is making ten-hour flights every week and still delivering some of the best professional wrestling matches anyone has seen, and then says no one is in position to tell him what the grind is all about. Ospreay says you do not throw stones at an assassin with a machine gun. Ospreay says younger and better men have tried to take shots at him and failed, but Danielson is a living legend. Ospreay says he cannot call himself the best wrestler in the world until be beats Danielson at Dynasty. Ospreay says it is his time to show everyone what he is all about, what he brings to the table, and why he is the ace in AEW.

—

A vignette airs for Julia Hart. She talks about her rivalry with Willow Nightingale. Hart says Nightingale will not take the AEW TBS Championship from her and reminds Nightingale that the House always wins.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo, Lee Moriarty, and Shane Taylor)

Jericho drops Moriarty with a shot and follows with a few chops. Jericho drops Moriarty with a shoulder tackle and connects with the Lionsault for a two count. Jericho sends Moriarty to the corner and follows with a few corner clotheslines. Jericho drops Moriarty with a hurricanrana and Shibata tags in. Shibata and Moriarty exchange shots and Shibata delivers a round kick to Moriarty’s back. Taylor tags in, as does Hook, and Hook delivers body shots. Ogogo kicks Hook in the back, and then Taylor drops him with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shibata delivers shot to Moriarty and follows with chops in the corner. Shibata delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Shibata delivers an uppercut and goes for a pump kick, but Moriarty dodges and Shibata kicks Jericho to the floor. Moriarty takes advantage and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out. Hook reaches for the tag, but Jericho pulls him off the apron and they argue a bit. Shibata puts Moriarty in a sleeper hold, but Taylor runs in and drops Shibata with a right hand. Moriarty slams Shibata with the Fang and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions

-After the match, Jericho and Hook continue to argue. Hook tells Jericho to get out of the ring, and then checks on Shibata as Jericho looks on.

—

Renee interviews Dustin Rhodes, and she informs him that Samoa Joe is still cleared to compete later tonight. Rhodes says he has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Rhodes says the time to talk is over and it’s time to get down to business.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Cristiano Argento

They lock up and Okada backs Argento into the ropes. Argento comes back with a chop, but Okada delivers an elbow strike and follows with more shots on the mat. Okada delivers a neck-breaker over his knee and follows with a dropkick. Okada delivers the Rainmaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, Okada accepts PAC challenge for an AEW Continental Championship Match. PAC comes to the ring, but he is attacked from behind by The Young Bucks. The Elite triple-team PAC in the ring, but FTR rush the ring and make the save. FTR set Matthew up for the Shatter Machine, but Okada comes back in with a chair and lays them out. The Bucks deliver shots to FTR and follow with EVP Triggers to both of them. Okada hits PAC in the head with the chair, as well.

—

Footage of Bullet Club Gold turning on The Acclaimed airs, and then Bullet Club Gold cuts a promo and says they are coming for the AEW World Trios Championship. Jay White also says he wants a match against anyone on Rampage this Friday night.

—

Renee introduces Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm for the “Charleston Championship Champagne Toast.” Storm throws the champagne in Rosa’s face and beats her down on the stage. Storm hits Rosa in the head with a serving tray, and then wipes the paint off of her face. Deonna Purrazzo runs out to make the save, but Rosa swipes her away. Purrazzo scoffs and walks backstage.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Anna Jay vs. Mariah May

They lock up and back into the ropes. Neither gains the advantage, and then they exchange chops. May runs the ropes and trips Jay, but Jay comes back with a trip of her own and a neck-breaker. Jay delivers an elbow strike, but May comes back with a few shots and a hurricanrana. May wraps Jay in the ropes, but Jay comes back with a quick shot and a back-breaker over the middle rope. May comes back with a headbutt that sends Jay to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May goes for the hip attack, but Jay dodges and delivers a back elbow. Jay follows with a few more shots, and then delivers a spinning heel kick in the corner. Jay slams May down and goes for the cover, but May kicks out. Jay sends May into the corner, but May ducks under and delivers a kick to the head. May delivers a missile dropkick and follows with the hip attack. May goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Jay comes back with a few shots and slams May down for a two count. Jay picks May up, but May rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mariah May

-After the match, Jay locks in the Queen Slayer, but Mina Shirakawa comes to the ring to make the save. Shirakawa and May share some champagne and a kiss in the ring.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Mercedes Mone. Mone says she is a game changer and a history maker, and she decided to make history again by heading to Double or Nothing to become the TBS Champion. Mone says she can’t wait to watch the match between Hart and Nightingale as Dynasty, because they are both great at what they do. Mone says it’s hard to talk about her injury in a match against Nightingale, and Marvez asks if she would rather face Hart or Nightingale at Double or Nothing. Before Mone can answer, the lights go out and an attack ensues. The lights come back on and Mone is laid out on the floor.

—

Match #5 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes

Rhodes back Joe into the corner and delivers a few shots. Joe comes back with a knee strike and sends Rhodes to the outside. Joe throws Rhodes into the barricade, but Rhodes comes back with a few uppercuts. Rhodes gets Joe back into the ring, but Joe comes back with a few shots. Rhodes back Joe into the corner with shots of his own, but Joe rakes his eyes and sends him back to the outside. Joe slams Rhodes into the ring post and Rhodes has been busted open. Joe delivers shots to the open wound as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Joe slams Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Joe delivers a couple of more shots and comes off the ropes, but Rhodes comes back with a power slam. They exchange shots and Rhodes delivers a Code Red for a two count. Joe comes back with a few more shots and sends Rhodes to the outside. Joe goes to slam Rhodes into the ring post, but Rhodes counters and does it to Joe. Rhodes brings the AEW World title into the ring, but the referee talks to him and Rhodes drops the belt back down. Rhodes kicks Joe in the chest and delivers Cross Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes sends Joe to the corner and charges, but Joe catches him and slams him with an STO. Joe grabs the chain, but the referee stops him. Joe hits Rhodes with the title belt behind the referee’s back and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch, but Swerve Strickland hits the ring and delivers the House Call. Strickland grabs the chair and delivers a shot with it to Joe’s face. Swerve swings the chain down at Joe, but Joe escapes the ring as security, referees, and wrestlers rush out to keep them separated. Prince Nana hands the title belt to Strickland as Joe looks on from the stage.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TBS Championship – House Rules Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

-Alex Reynolds vs. Orange Cassidy

-Angelo Parker vs. Zak Knight

-Jay White vs. Matt Sydal

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Mixed Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

