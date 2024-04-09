WWE teasing someone using the same tactics of White Rabbit/Bray Wyatt return

WWE has started teasing something using the same formula that they had teased the return of the late Bray Wyatt.

Before Raw went on the air, the lights went out and the song Nightbird by Marti Amado started playing and then abruptly ended a few seconds later.

Then during the Bronson Reed promo backstage during the show, the screen went glitchy for a second and those who could quickly freeze frame it, there was the word “hello” written on the bottom right of the screen.

These exact tactics were used for the White Rabbit reveal which ended up being the return of Bray Wyatt.

WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy, played by Bo Dallas, to continue the legacy of his brother.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

