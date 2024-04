– According to Michael Cole, this year’s WWE Wrestlemania was up 41% in viewership compared to last year.

– 201,924 total fans attended all 5 Wrestlemania week shows in WWE

– WWE has announced The Road to Wrestlemania had 17 consecutive sellouts.

— Cody Rhodes on Pat McAfee Show:

“MJF’s my boy, shout out to MJF, huge future.”

