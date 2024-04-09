WWE Interested In Bringing Jason Kelce Back After WrestleMania Appearance

Filed to Gerweck.net;

Jason Kelce’s retirement might not last very long — TMZ Sports has learned the Philadelphia Eagles legend would be welcomed back to WWE with open arms … this after crushing his WrestleMania 40 appearance!!

The elder Kelce bro and his former teammate, Lane Johnson, shocked the Philadelphia crowd on Saturday … when they sprang into action to help Rey Mysterio and his partner Andrade beat his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Santos Escobar in their tag-team match.

Kelce and Johnson found themselves in the middle of the scrap … with Travis’ bro doing some serious damage on Dom as Rey and Andrade won the match.

The moment Kelce and Johnson revealed their identities was a huge hit with wrestling fans … so naturally, with Jason’s schedule clear now that his football career is over, we asked around to see if Triple H’s organization was open to more opportunities with the All-Pro center.

Unsurprisingly … it was a resounding “Yes.”

Of course, many folks — including WWE’s The Miz — feel like Kelce would be a great fit with the promotion … especially considering he’s a freak athlete with a larger-than-life personality.

Miz even offered to train the big guy … saying he’d turn him into a true superstar!!

Unclear if Kelce would take WWE up on any future offers — after all, he’s been busy with NFL stuff the past 13 years and deserves a break.

But, if he DOES want to try the wrestling thing out full-time, it sounds like he won’t have to look hard to find a home.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

