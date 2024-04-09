Video: John Cena makes a surprise appearance on Raw

Apr 9, 2024 - by James Walsh

As seen during the 2024 WWE RAW After Mania broadcast, R-Truth and The Miz wrestled against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) in a handicapped match. Awesome Truth were in trouble but then John Cena made a surprise appearance as their partner. Cena’s team performed triple five knuckle shuffles and then pinned Judgment Day with triple Attitude Adjustments.

With Cena set to shoot the second season of Peacemaker in June, he did not take any bumps in the match. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Cena noted that his schedule won’t allow him to make a WWE return until the end of 2024.

