Studio behind The Fiend mask created Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania mask

The cool-looking mask that Cody Rhodes used last night in his entrance at WrestleMania was created by Jason Baker, the same man who is behind The Fiend’s mask and costume.

Writing on X, Baker said that the American Nightmare crown and shoulder eagle armor was created by the phenomenal crew at Callosum Studios, a special makeup effects company specializing in masks, props, prosthetics, animatronics, and blood FX for the film and television industry.

“Thank you again @CodyRhodes for trusting us and allowing us such an amazing opportunity,” Baker wrote.

It was a busy weekend for Baker and his team as they also unveiled two life-size statues of Bray Wyatt and The Fiend during the Bray Wyatt panel at WWE World on Saturday.

Baker also noted later that they created Damian Priest’s and Finn Balor’s masks as well which were used for their WrestleMania match.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

