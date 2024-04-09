Notes on Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu, Isla Dawn, and Piper Niven

– After dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL Sunday, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins will now take some time away from the ring so that he can recuperate. The report from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has also indicated that the company are hoping that Rollins will only be away for 4 weeks. The duration of his absence is currently unknown.

– Meltzer also stated, “He (Jacob Fatu)’s signed with WWE and he’s gonna be starting soon and getting a push. Yes, it is official, he has signed.”

Isla Dawn and Mickie James finally got a chance to meet up…

Piper Niven meets Bubba Ray Dudley…

