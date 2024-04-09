Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s WWE NXT is going to be a good one.

This week’s post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of the weekly show wrapped up with Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov being attacked by Carmelo Hayes after agreeing to a WWE NXT Championship bout at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’, which was announced as a two-week special event for April 23 and April 30.

After the attack, Hayes told Trick that he would be seeing him again next week and beating his ass inside a steel cage. Vic Joseph then confirmed on commentary that Trick-Melo 2 was set for next week’s show in a Steel Cage match.

Also announced for the 4/16 episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, FL. is Joaquin Wilde vs. Ridge Holland, Noam Dar vs. Dijak and Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca.

Also announced for the 4/16 episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, FL. is Joaquin Wilde vs. Ridge Holland, Noam Dar vs. Dijak and Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca.

