Mark Henry says Kairi Sane did not “respect the business” at Wrestlemania

Following the WWE Wrestlemania 40 Saturday PLE, Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed the event on Busted Open Radio. Henry noted that he had an issue with Kairi Sane not leaving the ring right away while Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi came in.

Here is what Henry said…

“Bully [Ray] and Tommy [Dreamer] both going to understand this when I say this. I’m saying if I was a girl and I was in that match and I get my entrance and I come in the ring and I wipe my feet and I stand in, step into the ring, and Kairi Sane’s ass is still walking in the ring, I’m taking her head off.

Give me the f*cking ring. I’m the guy. She should have got out the f*cking ring. I was so mad. You got to respect the business first. And she didn’t, but she would if I would have been in the ring.”

Maybe a slight oversight on the part of Sane but nothing to get angry about. pic.twitter.com/mlNyTpuDdT — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) April 8, 2024

