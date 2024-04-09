Khan comments on the decision to air the Punk/Perry footage

Talking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan commented on the decision to air AEW All In backstage footage on this week’s Dynamite show, claiming that the footage is real:

“AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage. The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well.

“The decision is based on putting on the best show for AEW, as well as driving interest for Dynamite and our Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21,” said Khan. “This is real-life footage that affected many people, and it will air for the first time on TBS during Dynamite.”

