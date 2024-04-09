Khan comments on the decision to air the Punk/Perry footage
Talking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan commented on the decision to air AEW All In backstage footage on this week’s Dynamite show, claiming that the footage is real:
“AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage. The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well.
“The decision is based on putting on the best show for AEW, as well as driving interest for Dynamite and our Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21,” said Khan. “This is real-life footage that affected many people, and it will air for the first time on TBS during Dynamite.”
WHY?! So it’s real footage. Who cares? TK can’t give one real answer as to why NOW is the time to air it and what TK thinks it’s going to do for the AEW. This is a very dumb thing to do. Especially coming from the guy who has made a mission statement out of avoiding the same mistakes WCW made. The reality is the “war” is over. After this past weekend AEW is simply looking for a place to fall. And the sad fact is that they’ve done it to themselves. This All In footage is just the cherry on top of the sundae of terrible financial decisions and rotten booking. I had hope for AEW once upon a time, I really did. Oh well… Maybe somebody will buy it from TK and actually try to do a real promotion. A fan can dream…
“AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise”
Gotta love Tony the Tiger. It’s like he’s living in a different dimension…