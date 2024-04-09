Giulia and Piper Niven updates

– Giulia has officially agreed to join WWE according to a new report from Fightful Select.

The top prospect appeared in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver and was present backstage on WWE WrestleMania XL weekend, where it was noted that she had a “performer” badge on. Corey Brennan from Fightful has learned that Giulia will be finishing out her remaining dates, which includes some dates with Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion, before she begins her time with WWE.

As to her decision, Fightful reports that WWE offered more money than AEW, and had expressed more interest than AEW had. Giulia did not seek an agent during this free agency period. William Regal is said to have played a significant role in the negotiations. Ogawa also was an important factor in her decision.

Regarding her Stand & Deliver appearance, Giulia was snuck to her spot under a cloak, and was “overwhelmed” by the positive reaction she received from the crowd. It is said that she could be starting with NXT at “any time.”

– Piper Niven has not wrestled in WWE since the February 5th Main Event taping. In regards to her absence from television, Piper said the following to Gorilla Position…

“Who wants to see my gross hand? I broke my hand [laughs]. Training, trying to be a better performer. Obviously, the universe was like, ‘No, no, no, you’re too good. [Laughs] Come on, you gotta give everybody else a chance.’ So yeah, broke my hand, unfortunately, and it still looks gnarly. This happened the seventh of February, so just over two months. It’s getting a little better, so I’ll have this gnarly little bone callous that I can’t wait to backfist people with.”

“Honestly, I feel like this was kind of necessary, like I’ve never broken a bone or really had…I’ve been out before, especially with COVID and stuff. But I’ve never had any real injury, and I kind of feel like this was a very necessary learning experience for me. Even though I’ve been injured with a broken bone and rehabbing and everything that comes with that, I have been doing so much work. Inner work, ring work, learning about myself, my profession. Honestly, I think this was a necessary setback to be better as a performer, so I’m very, very excited to show everyone that when I get back.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

