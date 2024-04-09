Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Wrestlemania XL notes

– Cody Rhodes sister Teil explains the initials behind Cody’s Rhodes boots for WrestleMania…

The other side of Cody’s Liberty boots last night featured all Dream’s grandkids initials. Some stories last forever #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/6u5kYNkN6X — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) April 8, 2024

– Cody Rhodes sold over $1 million in merchandise throughout WrestleMania weekend, reports Fightful.

– The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has broken his silence.

Yesterday I mourned.

Today is Day 1. pic.twitter.com/YzWOVn3JDK — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 9, 2024

– WrestleMania XL is now Peacock’s most streamed entertainment event of all time.

Across both nights, the show was viewed for 1.3 BILLION minutes over the weekend And resulted in the 2nd biggest usage weekend for Peacock of all time, ranking only behind the NFL Wild Card game & following day on January 13/14th.

(Source: Variety)

