Change of plans for Forbidden Door 3, TNA books Miyu Yamashita, Smackdown viewership
– According to Andrew Zarian, Forbidden Door 3 is no longer planned to happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
– TNA has announced that Miyu Yamashita will be in action at the post Rebellion tapings of iMPACT.
BREAKING: @miyu_tjp returns to TNA on April 21 as #TNAiMPACT comes to the Palms in Las Vegas.
Get tickets HERE:
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 9, 2024
– Friday Night Smackdown on FOX this past Friday drew 2,600,000 viewers, up a whopping 399,000 viewers from the previous week. This was the most-watched Smackdown since the Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk tribute show back in August of last year. Smackdown had another huge 0.77 rating in 18-49, up 0.17 from last week, the highest since that August 25, 2023 episode. Smackdown was #1 on network television for the night. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV, Colin Vassallo)
Well, that’s not a great sign for AEW, the news about Ashe Stadium. That was, for a cup of coffee, a marquee location for AEW. If they can’t sell in that market right now that’s not a good sign at all.