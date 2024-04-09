Change of plans for Forbidden Door 3, TNA books Miyu Yamashita, Smackdown viewership

– According to Andrew Zarian, Forbidden Door 3 is no longer planned to happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

– TNA has announced that Miyu Yamashita will be in action at the post Rebellion tapings of iMPACT.

BREAKING: @miyu_tjp returns to TNA on April 21 as #TNAiMPACT comes to the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/iDy10Z4gkY — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 9, 2024

– Friday Night Smackdown on FOX this past Friday drew 2,600,000 viewers, up a whopping 399,000 viewers from the previous week. This was the most-watched Smackdown since the Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk tribute show back in August of last year. Smackdown had another huge 0.77 rating in 18-49, up 0.17 from last week, the highest since that August 25, 2023 episode. Smackdown was #1 on network television for the night. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV, Colin Vassallo)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

