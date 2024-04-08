WWE phasing out “Sports entertainment,” Triple H praises Seth Rollins & Samantha Irvin

– According to Ibou of WrestlePurists and Corey Brennan of Fightful, WWE will be moving away from the heavy branding of “Sports Entertainment”.

Spoke to someone from WWE who told me that the promotion is deliberately moving away from the terminology of Sports Entertainment. — Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) April 8, 2024

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque praises the former World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin’” Rollins…

How do you make steel and leather become a most sought after possession? How do you get men to give their blood, sweat and tears to attain it? How do you make it mean the absolute most? Seth “Freakin” Rollins. pic.twitter.com/OhA51jx7LH — Triple H (@TripleH) April 8, 2024

– Triple H also puts over Samantha Irvin…

