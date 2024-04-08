WWE phasing out “Sports entertainment,” Triple H praises Seth Rollins & Samantha Irvin

Apr 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Ibou of WrestlePurists and Corey Brennan of Fightful, WWE will be moving away from the heavy branding of “Sports Entertainment”.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque praises the former World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin’” Rollins

Triple H also puts over Samantha Irvin

