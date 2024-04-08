WWE News and Notes

Apr 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Linda McMahon was spotted at the WWE hotel after WrestleMania 40 night two, according to PWInsider.

– A tease?

– American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed after taking a RKO from Randy Orton onto an announce table.

Cody Rhodes gets his side plates put on his championship

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ava

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal