WWE announces combined attendance of 145,420 for WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania had a combined audience of over 145,000 according to WWE, although the combined number they are using – 145,420 – is slightly higher than the total of what they announced each night.

On night one, Raw and Smackdown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced an audience of 72,453 while WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dog announced yesterday 72,755.

Triple H in the press conference said “regardless of what Snoop Dogg” said, the combined attendance was 145,420, making it sound like Snoop messed up the number with a discrepancy of 212.

Regardless of the total number, Triple H said that this year’s show destroyed the gate money of any other WrestleMania in history, with official figures still yet to be published.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

