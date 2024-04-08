Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW In Montreal

The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on-the-line next Monday night.

And for the first time in over 666 days, it will be defended by someone other than GUNTHER.

On Monday night, Sami Zayn, who ended GUNTHER’s record-breaking run as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL Sunday in Philadelphia, PA., spoke with the man who helped train him for the big match, Chad Gable.

After the two defeated the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in an impromptu tag-team bout on the annual Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night, the two appeared in a backstage segment where a match between the two for the WWE Intercontinental Championship was announced for next week’s show.

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place in Sami Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Also announced for the Monday, April 15, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Montreal is Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio in one-on-one action.

THESE TWO WILL TEAR THE HOUSE DOWN NEXT WEEK IN MONTREAL!!!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/jxmCTLvTXt — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 9, 2024

OFFICIAL!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/AGZjuXsTuf — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 9, 2024

