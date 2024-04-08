Triple H comments on the new era, Stephanie, Reigns, Rhodes, and more

Paul “Triple H” Levesque opens with an announcement that C4 is now the official energy drink of WWE going forward.

Levesque: After this, this really feels like the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. We’ve destroyed records by far. The attendance record for the two-night WrestleMania was 145,298, which doesn’t count WWE World or NXT Stand & Deliver.

Last night set the table perfectly. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre was off the charts. Levesque said he wanted to put over Seth Rollins, Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre and Bayley. He also congratulated Logan Paul for his success in the ring.

If Roman Reigns isn’t the Greatest Of All Time, then he’s among the greatest of all time. Everything that he had to deal with, he’s changed the industry. He’s that good. I can’t tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns.

As for Cody Rhodes, he’s our babyface. He’s that guy because he’s that guy. He’s everything you want to believe in and get behind to see fight. He’s forged his own path and done it all. He’s never quit. Without getting emotional, I could feel his dad [Dusty Rhodes] today. He means a lot to me and everybody here. I know he’s going to do amazing stuff on this run.

The New Era:

It’s their era just as much as it’s my era. You see changes happening every week on TV and you’re going to see a lot more of them very soon.

Levesque says that Stephanie McMahon is “back home” and “belongs here”

Levesque credits Lee Fitting and Nick Khan as two of the key people responsible for the changes and difference-makers for the company.

