“Then, now, forever, together” video gets a much-needed Hollywood-style upgrade

After several years of the same “Then, Now, Forever, Together” intro video, the new Triple H era kicked off with an updated, more sleek-looking video which made its debut at the start of WrestleMania.

The intro features the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Macho Man, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, The Ultimate Warrior, Sgt Slaughter, The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Steve Austin and many others in a galactic-like intro that looks like straight from a Marvel movie.

The “Then, Now, Forever, Together” tag line is still used as before but the production value of this intro has been upped by 1000%.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

