Over 18,000 fans expected at Raw After Mania tonight

Tonight’s Monday Night Raw will smash the record set last week by Brooklyn as the highest-grossing Raw ever where over 18,000 fans will witness what it is now called the Raw After Mania.

The company sold nearly 1,000 extra tickets to Raw over the weekend according to @WrestleTix with 18,159 tickets out as of this morning and just under 400 remaining for a total capacity.

Raw After Mania will wrap up festivities here in Philadelphia as a “new season” kicks off with new champions, most notably the new WWE champion Cody Rhodes and new World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest.

Rhodes is expected to move to the Smackdown brand with this title win but will be on Monday Night Raw tonight as he celebrates finishing his story.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

