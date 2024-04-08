Mick Foley makes his decision regarding a final match

Mick Foley calls off final match due to recent concussion. Foley posted a video explaining his decision:

“Hey everyone, it’s Mick Foley with an update on that final match that I was thinking about having for my 60th birthday. As some of you know, I had to miss a couple weekends of appearances because of dizziness and lightheadedness after consulting a couple of doctors and also using my own experience with concussions. The symptoms, they seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn’t done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts, but I thought it would go away. So it just seems like the wisest move and one that’s strongly supported by my family is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I’m not even aware of, then some of the things that I was thinking of doing and hoping of doing in a big match would not be smart. So with my family’s urging and after careful thought, I’ve decided there will be no final match. Thanks a lot for tuning in and I hope you have a nice day.”

