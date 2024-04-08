Legendary Ring Announcer Michael Buffer gives Samantha Irvin flowers for her performance at WrestleMania XL…

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome!

She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant!

Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!@SamanthaTheBomb @WWE pic.twitter.com/qHt8s3PsTy

— Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) April 8, 2024