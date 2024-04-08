John Cena sees the end of his wrestling career, Mickie James doing a new film project

– John Cena said on the Pat McAfee Show: “I’m going to be 47 in a few weeks and I’ve put a line in the sand to retire before the age of 50 but now says it might be before that”

“The time to compete in the ring is coming to a close.”

THEY'RE SAYING YOU'RE THE GOAT "That means the world to me" ~ @JohnCena THANK YOU CENA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZKgRdPVUW2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2024

"I'm crossing my fingers that I can tell the Hollywood World to pump the brakes and I can come back to my family for one last run" HELLL YEAH @JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/h1oi3t43Y5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2024

– Mickie James is doing a fan film called DAYS OF SODOM, a Crow fan flick. She wrote:

Hey guys, I have HUGE news! I am excited to announce that I have joined the cast of Days of Sodom, a feature-length CROW fan film!

Where I will be portraying a character named “Darcy”

I’m super excited to be apart of this amazing passion project!

I encourage you to join the Facebook group, where exclusive content and updates will be shared.

