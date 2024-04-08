John Cena sees the end of his wrestling career, Mickie James doing a new film project

by Steve Gerweck

John Cena said on the Pat McAfee Show: “I’m going to be 47 in a few weeks and I’ve put a line in the sand to retire before the age of 50 but now says it might be before that”

“The time to compete in the ring is coming to a close.”

Mickie James is doing a fan film called DAYS OF SODOM, a Crow fan flick. She wrote:

Hey guys, I have HUGE news! I am excited to announce that I have joined the cast of Days of Sodom, a feature-length CROW fan film!
Where I will be portraying a character named “Darcy”

I’m super excited to be apart of this amazing passion project!

I encourage you to join the Facebook group, where exclusive content and updates will be shared.

