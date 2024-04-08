Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez Win WWE Main Roster Debuts On Raw After WrestleMania

A pair of WWE NXT title-holders turned up on the annual Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night.

During the post-WrestleMania XL episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this week from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., WWE NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov made a surprise appearance.

“The Mad Dragon” came to the ring for the first match of the evening, defeating “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action in his WWE main roster television in-ring debut.

As noted, it was also announced that Ilja Dragunov has declared for the 2024 WWE Draft, which goes down on the 4/26 and 4/29 episodes of SmackDown and Raw, respectively.

Later in the show, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez came to the ring for her WWE main roster television in-ring debut.

The two-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion defeated Indi Hartwell in singles action, before being confronted in a backstage segment later in the show by women’s wrestling legend Natalya, who vowed to see her on WWE NXT on Tuesday night.

What a night for @WWENXT Champions!!! @roxanne_wwe just proved the future is NOW #RawAfterMania — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) April 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

