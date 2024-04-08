Emily Jaye On Breaking Her Nose During WWE WrestleMania Week, Calls Out Masha Slamovich

Indy talent Emily Jaye recently joined PWMania.com’s Jose Gonzalez for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, Jaye commented on breaking her nose during WWE WrestleMania Week, calls out Masha Slamovich, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Breaking her nose during WWE WrestleMania Week:

“I had my match last night [4/4/2024] and broke my nose at the beginning of the match, and I still pushed through, still finished the match. But I feel the pain now, but I’m going to the doctor on Monday to get it fixed, hopefully.”

Who she’d like to face:

“I’ve said this numerous times, and she’s probably had the hardest week this week. And that is definitely Masha Slamovich. I mean, it’s going to be a tough battle, but Masha, I’m ready for you whenever you’re ready.”

