Brandi Rhodes appears with Cody for his entrance at WrestleMania XL

Brandi Rhodes made her first official appearance on WWE television last night since her husband returned to WWE, accompanying him to the first portion of his entrance.

The crowd popped big time when she showed up by her husband’s side as she cracked a smile acknowledging the reaction, then took Cody’s mask and told him to go finish the story. Brandi showed up again to celebrate with Cody at the end of the night along with the rest of the family.

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer had a rough time in AEW and Rhodes previously mentioned that he hated how his wife was often the scapegoat for things that happened. Her appearances on TV were also met with dislike by fans and problems were big enough that led the departure to both of them from the company in February 2022.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

