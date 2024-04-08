Big WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 Rematch Announced For Tuesday Night

The WWE NXT General Manager continues to make her presence felt.

WWE NXT G.M. Ava surfaced on social media on Monday, responding to posts on X from the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Ava informed the duo that they would be receiving a rematch for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships against The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin on Tuesday’s post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels also hopped on X to respond to the announcement.

“That’s one I want to see again!!” he wrote in response to Ava’s post announcing the big WrestleMania XL Weekend show title rematch for the 4/9 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA show.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage.

That’s one I want to see again!! https://t.co/PlqFDptvdc — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 9, 2024

