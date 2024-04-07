WrestleMania XL Results 4/7/24

The road to WrestleMania XL is in the rear-view mirror, as we have finally arrived at our long-awaited destination!

WWE continues their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this evening, as night two of WrestleMania XL kicks off at 5/4c from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On tap for WrestleMania XL Night 2 is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, The Pride vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight, LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship, IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE WrestleMania 40: Night 2 results from Sunday, April 7, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 5-11pm EST.

WRESTLEMANIA XL: NIGHT 2 RESULTS (4/7/2024)

The new “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque airs to get us started here at night two of WrestleMania XL.

We see Bayley, IYO SKY and Damage CTRL, Drew McIntyre, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins arriving to the building and then Cole sends us into an elaborate video package looking back at the key moments from night one of WrestleMania XL.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

