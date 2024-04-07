Triple H praises Shawn Michaels, asked about Brock Lesnar, talks Sami Zayn, and more

Paul “Triple H” Levesque comes to the microphone. Thanks all the partners for the week. He discusses everybody from the Eagles, to the media, and Fanatics for WWE world. Talks about WWE World being a place for people to shut off the world and enjoy life. Shares the numerous appearances superstars have attended this week. Highest grossing Smackdown of all time was last night. Gives praise to Sean Michaels and the NXT group. NXT set records today too with attendance.

Broke the single night gate record tonight. Will have more numbers tomorrow night. Wants to make sure they are not pricing fans out of attendance. Discusses Mother Nature not being cooperative and everybody enduring it. Thanks the Rock for his hand in coming back and performing. The heel turn was something he didn’t see happening a few months ago. Primes what to look for tomorrow night.

Now accepting questions, Triple H praises Paul Heyman and discusses his thoughts on first Wrestlemania with full control. Triple H discusses wanting to create new things and wanting to work with The Rock and Nick Khan. Triple H the discusses having Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch going first. They were obviously closing with The Rock so they had to open as the story goes of where you want the matches to go. Triple H is asked about Brock Lesnar. He answers with he is at home being Brock. Lastly talks about Sami Zayn and his performance. Compares him to Sean Michaels and being able draw emotions from fans.

Triple H gives an update on Brock Lesnar “Brock is not gone from WWE. He’s just home being Brock.”pic.twitter.com/UOXu5weXjz — Vick (@Vick_8122) April 7, 2024

(From the WrestleMania press conference)

