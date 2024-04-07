The Rock discusses his return to WWE, praises Triple H

The Rock is immediately asked how he felt. He discusses his camp and how he feels good. He had three rings constructed so wherever he was at. He could train. His answer as far of more matches is “maybe.” Gives Triple H heaps of praises as this is the first Wrestlemania without Vince McMahon. The stock doesn’t go into much detail but shares he had a conversation with Triple H and the excitement for the night and for the business. Praises the show and how well he thought it was.

The Rock shares the purchase of WWE by TKO was the moment he decided to come back after a failed attempt for Wrestlemania 39 two years ago. He was okay with coming back for one night but really wanted something more solid. He then discusses the “pivot” and how important it is to listen and follow the fans voice. The original plan was for Rock vs Roman. The voice of the fans especially after Birmingham Smackdown episode. They made the decision to go down “The Final Boss” road. Praises everybody for buying in. “Expect surprises tomorrow night” the Rock answers for the final question.

The Rock praises Triple H's creative takeover and also what this night meant to him.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4HJ0svEsaU — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) April 7, 2024

Source: Post WrestleMania press conference

