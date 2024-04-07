King and Queen of the ring event will return to PLE, Becky Lynch notes

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the King and Queen of the ring event will return to PLE calender. It will take in Saudi Arabia on May 25th. King and Queen of the ring was set to take place on May 27th last year but was replaced by Night of Champions.

– During the interview, Becky Lynch noted that she knows once her daughter Roux starts school, life on the road simply will not make sense to her anymore. Lynch further added that has done everything she set out to do. When you’ve accomplished all of the things that you wanted to take off your list, then you get down to: Why do I do this?

– Becky Lynch walked into WrestleMania with a 102-degree fever and a strep throat and still managed to have one of the best matches on the card with Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley.

There was no stopping Lynch participating at this WrestleMania, and even if she didn’t win the match, no one would have ever guessed that she was sick unless it was pointed out.

What happens to Becky now remains to be seen as The Man has her contract ending in two months and last week said that negotiations over a new one have not started because she wasn’t offered one yet.

Asked by Ariel Helwani if this is her last WrestleMania, she said probably not and asked if she is re-signing, all she can muster was, “we’ll see.”

Pressed if she would be willing to talk to anyone else after those two months, Lynch did say that she’s “WWE” but then changed her tune to, “I don’t know.” (thanks to Colin Vassallo, editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

