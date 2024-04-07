Jacob Fatu telling people he has signed with WWE

A free agent may be headed to WWE.

According to Fightful Select, former MLW heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu may join his brothers (Usos, Solo Sikoa) in WWE. He finished up his run there back in February.

The report states that Fatu himself has been telling people that he signed with WWE this past Wednesday, which is why he was pulled from his scheduled GCW appearances this week. WWE has yet to confirm the news, but didn’t deny it when Fightful asked.

Fightful Select reported Jacob Fatu has told others that he has signed with WWE. Jacob Fatu is a next level talented big man! pic.twitter.com/I95ALb6Sik — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 7, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

