Documentary on behind-the-scenes changes forced at WrestleMania XL to air Wednesday

A new documentary, titled WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain, will air this coming Wednesday on WWE’s YouTube channel.

A teaser of the doc aired right after WrestleMania XL ended, with interviews conducted with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

The documentary will focus on the build towards this year’s WrestleMania and the adjustments they had to make following the whole #WeWantCody movement which forced WWE to switch their planned main event and walk away from Roman Reigns vs The Rock.

“Power goes back as it should…to the people,” The Rock is seen saying in a new sit-down interview.

You can see the trailer below.

Join @TripleH, @TheRock, @WWERomanReigns, @CodyRhodes, @WWERollins and more as they peel back the curtain to take you behind the scenes of the wildest Road to WrestleMania in recent history as #WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain airs exclusively on @YouTube, this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tXbRf2pxJ4 — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

