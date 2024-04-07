Damian Priest talks about cashing in at Wrestlemania, becoming World Champion

Via the post Wrestlemania post conference:

Damian Priest says, in Spanish, his win was for the people of Puerto Rico. Speaks about the importance of cultural representation. Says he had the entire culture behind him, and didn’t win alone.

Priest says his win solidifies him as someone being looked at to lead #WWE through its new creative era.

“I’m the example for people who think they can’t achieve anything. If I can do it, anyone can”

Full segment !

CM Punk attacks Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest cashes in to become World Heavyweight Champion! I’M IN SHOCK!! #WrestleMania

pic.twitter.com/TWzGEtHl7X — (@WrestlingCovers) April 7, 2024

