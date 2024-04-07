Cody Rhodes the big winner at the 2024 Slammy Awards

WWE held its 2024 Slammy Awards earlier this morning at WWE World in a ceremony hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E and correspondent R-Truth.

The big winner was Cody Rhodes who in total won three Slammy Awards, one of which is shared with Roman Reigns.

The winners were Cody Rhodes for Best Entrance of the Year, Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 won the Best Match of the Year, LA Knight won Breakout Superstar of the Year, Tiffany Stratton won NXT Superstar of the Year, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns won the Rivalry of the Year, The Judgment Day won Faction of the Year, Drew McIntyre won Social Media Star of the Year, Rhea Ripley won Female Superstar of the Year, Cody Rhodes won Superstar of the Year, CM Punk returning at Survivor Series won the OMG Moment of the Year, and CM Punk also won the Return of the Year.

While most accepted the award via video, Tiffany Stratton, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, and CM Punk were there in person.

The one-hour ceremony is available to watch below.

