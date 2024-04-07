Cody Rhodes finishes the story at Wrestlemania

With the help of Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins (as a member of The Shield) and The Undertaker. Cody Rhodes is able to hit Triple Cross Rhodes and is finally able to beat Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Congrats @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns For Providing One Of The Most Athletic And Believable Main Events That I’ve Seen In A Long Time. I Hate The Interference, But It All Played Out In Your Favor And It Made The Show More Enjoyable To Watch. I Respect You Both. Thankful To Know… pic.twitter.com/wkYrYQWPfm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 8, 2024

I couldn’t be happier to be wrong@CodyRhodes

FINISHED THE FN STORY

Amazing #WrestleMania show

Can’t wait to talk about it tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/ftsOTdiiXG — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 8, 2024

