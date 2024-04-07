Cody Rhodes finishes the story at Wrestlemania
With the help of Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins (as a member of The Shield) and The Undertaker. Cody Rhodes is able to hit Triple Cross Rhodes and is finally able to beat Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
FINISHED. THE. STORY. ❤️#CodyRhodes earned that #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/U5IAnBimgv
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
STORY FINISHED. @CodyRhodes is your NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Champion!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FTeNvUjMcY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 8, 2024
Congrats @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns For Providing One Of The Most Athletic And Believable Main Events That I’ve Seen In A Long Time. I Hate The Interference, But It All Played Out In Your Favor And It Made The Show More Enjoyable To Watch. I Respect You Both. Thankful To Know… pic.twitter.com/wkYrYQWPfm
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 8, 2024
I couldn’t be happier to be wrong@CodyRhodes
FINISHED THE FN STORY
Amazing #WrestleMania show
Can’t wait to talk about it tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/ftsOTdiiXG
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 8, 2024
That match was a mess and poorly produced. It’s “Bloodline Rules”, but nothing hardcore or “we’re going to cheat Cody” happened until the last third of the match. And then cameo appearances kept coming that stole focus from Cody one after the other, with no one really being all that special. “Here’s Cena! Here’s Rock! Here’s Taker in sweats!” Then Cody wins with something that he’s already done to death. No one touched Roman during that cameo scramble, and for him to lose to Cody’s regular finisher felt flat.
And that ending celebration. Roman and Rock just disappear and random people who had nothing to do with the match are just there. There’s no big hurrah about Dusty, no on brings in a shirt, a poster, or even ring gear that Cody could to react to. Hell, no one could wear a Goldust shirt, even? The reactions of everyone in the ring felt lame as well. Worst of it all, Prichard is in the ring =/
It’s great that Cody won. But boy was there no creativity in how it was done.