Bayley on winning the Women’s title, the new era

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley on the crowd and winning at WrestleMania:

“I wasn’t sure how it’s going to be because Iyo is so incredibly over as a performer”

Changes in the locker room:

“The first time coming back from injury, I noticed the locker room was incredibly different”

Bayley also said tonight felt like a fantasy booking after watching the main event.

The new era:

“Watching Stephanie go out there and welcome the world to WrestleMania and watching Brandi come back … makes working a whole lot better and this a whole lot better”

