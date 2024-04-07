Bayley on winning the Women’s title, the new era
WWE Women’s Champion Bayley on the crowd and winning at WrestleMania:
“I wasn’t sure how it’s going to be because Iyo is so incredibly over as a performer”
Changes in the locker room:
“The first time coming back from injury, I noticed the locker room was incredibly different”
Bayley also said tonight felt like a fantasy booking after watching the main event.
The new era:
“Watching Stephanie go out there and welcome the world to WrestleMania and watching Brandi come back … makes working a whole lot better and this a whole lot better”
