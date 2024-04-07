AEW to air Punk/Perry backstage security video from All In

To combat CM Punk’s interview from this past Monday and to challenge his version of events from All In, AEW announced that footage from backstage at the show will be aired for the first time this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

The announcement came on Collision yesterday where it was presented as the Young Bucks will show the footage and discuss it for the first time.

Punk said that he only choked Jack Perry “a little bit” before it was broken up by Samoa Joe and Jerry Lynn and denied the idea that he punched anyone. Tony Khan then said at the time that he feared for his life backstage but it looks like that footage won’t make it, and only the Punk/Perry altercation will be shown.

The Punk interview left a little sting in AEW, with Adam Copeland rallying the troops on Wednesday and several AEW stars taking to social media to say how great the company is.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

