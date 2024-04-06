WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Breaks All-Time Record, Je’Evon Evans Debut Announced

– A newcomer is coming to the scene in WWE NXT. After the WWE NXT World Championship co-main event wrapped up at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event on Saturday, a vignette building up the upcoming WWE NXT debut of newcomer Je’Von Evans aired. “The Young O.G. is coming. See ya’ll Tuesday!” Evans said to wrap up the vignette promoting his debut on next Tuesday’s post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT.

– Before the Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes main event at the aforementioned WrestleMania XL Weekend show from WWE NXT, Noam Dar and The Meta-Four were shown standing inside the squared circle. They announced that today’s show has broken the record for the largest WWE NXT show of all-time for any premium live event, as 16,545 fans were inside the sold out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

