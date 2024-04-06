WWE NXT G.M. Ava Introduces New Women’s Title Belt At Stand & Deliver

A new championship is coming to WWE NXT.

During the WrestleMania XL Weekend premium live event from WWE NXT on Saturday afternoon, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, WWE NXT General Manager Ava appeared in a noteworthy backstage segment.

After the six-woman tag-team bout and before the WWE NXT Women’s Championship showdown between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT G.M. appeared in her office in a segment where she announced that the brand would soon be introducing a new championship to the women’s division.

With that said, the camera angle panned out to show Ava showing off the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship title belt.

