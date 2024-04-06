Stephanie McMahon makes first WWE public appearance since departing in January 2023

For the first time since she quit the company in January of last year, Stephanie McMahon appeared on a WWE broadcast, seated next to her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque front and center at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

McMahon, sporting an ECW hat reminiscent of her days as part of The Alliance, looked like she did not age one day since we last saw her and appeared to have a great time and was sometimes emotional when Paul Heyman had glowing words for husband as the new leader in the locker room.

McMahon was a popular figure at WWE and her departure was a knock on the morale for those who worked at HQ. She completely quit after her father Vince muscled his way back to the company after he had “retired” a few months earlier.

