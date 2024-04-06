Paul Heyman praises Triple H: “I’m a Paul Levesque guy”

In his much-anticipated Hall of Fame speech, Paul Heyman praised Paul “Triple H” Levesque for his leadership and being the only guy who could take over the company and give it the direction it needs.

Heyman said there has been a much-needed change in WWE and Levesque is the brains behind the creative freedom many Superstars are receiving and for as long as he lives, he will be always be a “Paul Levesque guy.”

Heyman noted that he’s breaking every rule he’s been told to adhere to, mainly after he was told not to talk about Triple H.

The former ECW chief then also addressed Stephanie McMahon, who was sitting ringside next to her husband and wearing the old ECW hat from The Alliance days. He said that if his daughter grows up being half the woman that Stephanie is, then he’ll know they raised a great woman in his household. He told Stephanie that judging by her choice of hat for the evening, she married the wrong Paul!

Heyman dropped a couple, actually, a lot, of F-bombs during his speech and also mentioned Brock Lesnar a a few times, the first time that his name was spoken on WWE TV since the Janel Grant lawsuit hit.

