New WWE Era Begins, WMXL Title Changes, Special Entrances, Attendance, More

– The show started off with Paul “Triple H” Levesque coming out and welcoming us to a new era of WWE. With that said, a brand new “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs.

– Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus appeared during the Countdown To WrestleMania Saturday pre-show.

– Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced a live attendance of 72,543 fans inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. for night one of WrestleMania XL.

– George Kittle, Vanessa Hudgens, Wale, 2 Chainz, Druski, Michael Rubin, Lil Wayne and other celebrities were shown on-camera.

– Speaking of celebrities, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles team in the NFL hit the ring in masks to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade pick up the victory over Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

– In the Six Pack Challenge Ladder Match, fans saw the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships split in two. The SmackDown World Tag-Team Championships were pulled down by the A-Town Down Under duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who are now the blue brand tag champs. The Raw World Tag-Team Championships were pulled down by the Awesome Truth team of R-Truth and The Miz, who are now the red brand tag champs.

– Those weren’t the only title changes at the first night of this year’s WrestleMania 40 show, as Sami Zayn pulled off the upset, dethroning the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history, GUNTHER, with a victory in front of his wife in a Rocky movie moment come to life in “The City of Brotherly Love,” where the film was based.

– Hip-hop legend Lil Wayne came out and performed “A Billie” for “Main Event” Jey Uso’s ring entrance for his “Usos Civil War” showdown against his brother Jimmy Uso, who he defeated in their match. In other ring entrance notes, Rhea Ripley’s theme song artists Motionless In White performed her entrance tune live. Becky Lynch incorporated quotes from her “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl” book for her ring entrance.

THE MAN has come around to #WrestleMania XL!@BeckyLynchWWE looks to become Women's Champion once again RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/ydqGhVp8UQ — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

MAMI has arrived at #WrestleMania XL as @MIWband plays Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to the ring in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/X8I2b7GJrc — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

Safe to say @MIWband has solidified their place in the @WWE family. What an awesome performance to help kick off tonight’s #WomensWorldTitle Match at #WrestleMania XL. pic.twitter.com/goGacbmkJX — Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2024

I’m confident we still haven’t even scratched the surface on what @GraysonWWE and @_Theory1 are capable of. This is going to be one entertaining #SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OSV3OIIeyp — Triple H (@TripleH) April 7, 2024

THAT'S HOW WINNING IS DONE!!! ❤️@SamiZayn pulls off the miracle in Philadelphia and it's a celebration at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/DrZlw7OnDe — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

7️⃣2️⃣,5️⃣4️⃣3️⃣! The Lincoln Financial Field Attendance for #WrestleMania XL Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TeUUHBQrQW — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

