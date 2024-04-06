Keith Lee appears on WWE TV, WWE draft returning, and Brandi on Cody leaving AEW

– Brandi Rhodes comments on her and Cody leaving AEW (ProgresNews):

“What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes. When you start to see things drift from the original vision and … I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to (think) this may not be what we thought it was.”

– On IMPAULSIVE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that the next WWE Draft will take place in about a month or so.

– Keith Lee has made his return to WWE…

Keith Lee just walked into the shot at #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/xztH16RlQY — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) April 6, 2024

