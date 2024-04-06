Keith Lee appears on WWE TV, WWE draft returning, and Brandi on Cody leaving AEW

Apr 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Brandi Rhodes comments on her and Cody leaving AEW (ProgresNews):

“What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes. When you start to see things drift from the original vision and … I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to (think) this may not be what we thought it was.”

– On IMPAULSIVE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that the next WWE Draft will take place in about a month or so.

Keith Lee has made his return to WWE…

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dakota Kai

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal