Giulia Makes Cameo Appearance At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

Giulia has arrived in the WWE Universe.

As we reported was likely heading into today’s show, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 saw the first on-screen appearance by the former STARDOM performer.

Giulia, who recently finished up with STARDOM in Japan and has long been rumored to be WWE-bound, made a cameo appearance in the front row of the Wells Fargo Center during the WrestleMania XL Weekend premium live event for the WWE NXT brand.

As noted, the highly-touted Japanese prospect has been in town in Philadelphia, PA. for WrestleMania XL Week, with her being spotted at WWE World earlier this week and again at the Wells Fargo Center for last night’s go-home show and WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The highly-touted women’s prospect will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center to get ready for a run with the WWE NXT brand upon completion of the dates she has on her existing schedule outside of WWE right now.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

