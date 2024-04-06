Cody Rhodes gets his American Nightmare PRIME bottle

PRIME Hydration today announced Cody Rhodes as their first WWE Superstar with his own custom Prime bottle.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Logan Paul, with the United States title on his shoulder, shaking hands with Cody Rhodes holding the American Nightmare edition of PRIME.

PRIME will serve as the mat sponsor for WrestleMania today and tomorrow and future WWE premium live events as per a deal the two companies struck together last month.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

